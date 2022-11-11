- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Justice Minister Hanashi submits letter of resignation
17:27 JST, November 11, 2022
Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi submitted his letter of resignation to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Prime Minister’s Office Friday afternoon, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said during a Friday press conference.
Hanashi had been under fire over remarks he made at a political gathering on Wednesday, saying, “Justice minister is an obscure role that only makes headlines in the news after [an order to execute] a death penalty has been stamped in the morning.”
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Authorities name North Korea hacker group, warn of attacks on Japanese crypto assets
-
Provision of medical big data to be greatly expanded in Japan
-
Govt designates missile attack evacuation sites, but few know where they are
-
Hundreds of warplanes take part in major U.S.-South Korea military air drills
-
New security declaration clearly demonstrates quasi-alliance between Japan, Australia
JN ACCESS RANKING
- South Korea expedites efforts to establish Iron Dome-style air defense system
- Authorities name North Korea hacker group, warn of attacks on Japanese crypto assets
- Tokyo to resume Go To Eat campaign on Oct. 26
- Tokyo: Train station to get Harry Potter makeover
- Tokyu Hands becomes just “Hands,” with logo to match