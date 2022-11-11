Justice Minister Hanashi submits letter of resignation

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi arrives to the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday afternoon.

Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi submitted his letter of resignation to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Prime Minister’s Office Friday afternoon, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said during a Friday press conference.

Hanashi had been under fire over remarks he made at a political gathering on Wednesday, saying, “Justice minister is an obscure role that only makes headlines in the news after [an order to execute] a death penalty has been stamped in the morning.”