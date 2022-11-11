  • POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Kishida decides to replace Justice Minister Hanashi over gaffe

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:23 JST, November 11, 2022

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has decided to replace Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi over his remarks made on Wednesday that appeared to trivialize his duties as the head of the ministry.

