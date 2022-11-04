Hayashi, Blinken condemn North Korean missile launches
14:54 JST, November 4, 2022
MUNSTER, Germany — Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken strongly condemned the latest round of North Korean ballistic missile launches on the sidelines of a Group of Seven foreign ministers’ meeting in Munster, Germany.
During brief talks on Thursday night, Hayashi and Blinken said the launches were a grave and immediate threat to regional security and a clear and serious challenge to the international community.
The two foreign ministers agreed on the importance of further strengthening the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan – U.S. alliance. They also reaffirmed that Japan, the United States and South Korea would work closely toward the complete denuclearization of North Korea.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Authorities name North Korea hacker group, warn of attacks on Japanese crypto assets
-
Kishida’s first-year report card / Balance of power within LDP of key importance
-
Provision of medical big data to be greatly expanded in Japan
-
New security declaration clearly demonstrates quasi-alliance between Japan, Australia
-
Hundreds of warplanes take part in major U.S.-South Korea military air drills
JN ACCESS RANKING