Kishida expresses deep sorrow over deadly stampede in Seoul
16:45 JST, October 30, 2022
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday sent a message of condolences to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol over a deadly stampede that occurred in Seoul on Saturday.
“I’m greatly shocked by the loss of many precious lives, including young people with a future ahead of them,” Kishida said in the message. “I’m feeling deep sorrow.”
The prime minister also expressed his country’s solidarity with the South Korean government and people of South Korea.
