Kishida congratulates Britain’s new Prime Minister Sunak

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a congratulatory message to Rishi Sunak, leader of the Conservative Party, on his assuming the office of Britain’s prime minister on Tuesday.

Kishida wrote that Japan and the United Kingdom are global strategic partners that share fundamental values and that he looks forward to working with the new prime minister to deepen their bilateral relationship, while maintaining and enhancing the rules-based international order.

Kishida also wrote that Japan wants to strengthen their bilateral cooperation in light of Britain’s involvement in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Japanese prime minister also called for cooperation at a Group of Seven summit to be held in Hiroshima next May, as well as at the U.N. Security Council.