Kishida set to have ex-health minister Goto replace disgraced Yamagiwa
10:24 JST, October 25, 2022
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has reportedly decided Tuesday to appoint Shigeyuki Goto, the health, labor and welfare minister from his first Cabinet, as economic revitalization minister.
Goto is set to replace outgoing minister Daishiro Yamagiwa, who resigned on Monday to take responsibility over revelations of his relationship with the religious group commonly known as the Unification Church.
Formally known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, the group is being investigated by the government over issues such as its so-called spiritual sales tactics.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Authorities name North Korea hacker group, warn of attacks on Japanese crypto assets
-
North Korea fires missile to Pacific Ocean
-
Kishida’s first-year report card / Balance of power within LDP of key importance
-
Provision of medical big data to be greatly expanded in Japan
-
Japan’s volunteer fire corps to deploy drones for quick disaster response
JN ACCESS RANKING