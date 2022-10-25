Kishida set to have ex-health minister Goto replace disgraced Yamagiwa

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Shigeyuki Goto

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has reportedly decided Tuesday to appoint Shigeyuki Goto, the health, labor and welfare minister from his first Cabinet, as economic revitalization minister.

Goto is set to replace outgoing minister Daishiro Yamagiwa, who resigned on Monday to take responsibility over revelations of his relationship with the religious group commonly known as the Unification Church.

Formally known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, the group is being investigated by the government over issues such as its so-called spiritual sales tactics.