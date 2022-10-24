Kishida receives Yamagiwa resignation

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters Monday night.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said late Monday that he has received a resignation from Daishhiro Yamagiwa, the economic revitalization minister, apparently over his relationship with the Unification Church.

Kishida told reporters that a replacement will be announced on Tuesday. He added that he feels responsible for appointing Yamagiwa.