Kishida receives Yamagiwa resignation
21:00 JST, October 24, 2022
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said late Monday that he has received a resignation from Daishhiro Yamagiwa, the economic revitalization minister, apparently over his relationship with the Unification Church.
Kishida told reporters that a replacement will be announced on Tuesday. He added that he feels responsible for appointing Yamagiwa.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Authorities name North Korea hacker group, warn of attacks on Japanese crypto assets
-
North Korea fires missile to Pacific Ocean
-
Kishida’s first-year report card / Balance of power within LDP of key importance
-
Provision of medical big data to be greatly expanded in Japan
-
Japan’s volunteer fire corps to deploy drones for quick disaster response
JN ACCESS RANKING