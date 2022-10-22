Minister deflects while admitting to photo with Unification Church leader
15:29 JST, October 22, 2022
Economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa admitted Friday at a press conference after a Cabinet meeting that he posed in a group photo with Han Hak-ja, the leader of the Unification Church, officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, in Aichi Prefecture in 2019.
Yamagiwa reportedly learned of the photo after it was pointed out by an outside observer. While admitting to the picture, he said, “I don’t remember it, and I don’t have any documents in my office [related to the photo]. I regret that I could not [confirm] this in advance.”
According to Yamagiwa, he visited Nagoya to meet with a former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and “I think I was invited after the meeting and had my picture taken then,” he said.
“I have not attended the group’s meetings,” he added.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Authorities name North Korea hacker group, warn of attacks on Japanese crypto assets
-
North Korea fires missile to Pacific Ocean
-
Kishida’s first-year report card / Balance of power within LDP of key importance
-
Provision of medical big data to be greatly expanded in Japan
-
Japan’s volunteer fire corps to deploy drones for quick disaster response
JN ACCESS RANKING