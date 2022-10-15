Govt: Dissolution request of Unification Church should be carefully considered

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Keiko Nagaoka

A Cabinet minister has said it would be difficult to request a court order to dissolve the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification under the current circumstances, following calls to do so from the National Network of Lawyers Against Spiritual Sales, which supports victims of the Unification Church.

“Given that [requesting a dissolution order] is an extremely serious measure that would deprive a religious organization of its juridical personality under the Religious Corporations Law, it is necessary to make a decision carefully based on legal precedents,” Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Keiko Nagaoka said at a press conference on Friday.

Nagaoka is believed to have taken into account the fact that the dissolution order against the Aum Supreme Truth cult was based on violations of the Penal Code and other laws.

“Organizations that have been identified as socially problematic must be dealt with strictly, and efforts must be made to confirm they are complying with relevant laws and regulations,” she added.

The National Network of Lawyers Against Spiritual Sales has petitioned Nagaoka and others to request an order for the dissolution of the organization.