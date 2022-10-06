Hiroshima gov. calls for G-7 leaders’ visit to A-bomb museum
16:15 JST, October 6, 2022
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Hiroshima Governor Hidehiko Yuzaki requested Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday to create an opportunity for leaders from the Group of Seven nations to visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum and learn about the atomic bombing.
On Wednesday, Kishida met with Yuzaki and Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui at the prime minister’s office and received their written requests relating to a G-7 summit to be held in the city in May next year.
Kishida told the Hiroshima leaders that he will consider the requests thoroughly.
