Hiroshima gov. calls for G-7 leaders’ visit to A-bomb museum

A mother and son look at a photograph showing Hiroshima city after the 1945 atomic bombing and artifacts from the destruction caused by the bomb, at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima, western Japan, March 27, 2015.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Hiroshima Governor Hidehiko Yuzaki requested Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday to create an opportunity for leaders from the Group of Seven nations to visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum and learn about the atomic bombing.

On Wednesday, Kishida met with Yuzaki and Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui at the prime minister’s office and received their written requests relating to a G-7 summit to be held in the city in May next year.

Kishida told the Hiroshima leaders that he will consider the requests thoroughly.