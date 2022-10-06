Russian consul declared persona non grata was No.2 at Sapporo Consulate
12:41 JST, October 6, 2022
The Russian consul who was declared persona non grata by the Japanese government in retaliation for Moscow’s deportation of a Japanese consul was the “number two” official at the Russian Consulate-General in Sapporo, it has been revealed.
The Foreign Ministry released some details about the diplomat at a meeting on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Japanese government declared the Russian consul persona non grata and ordered the consul to leave the country by Monday.
According to a ministry official, this is the fourth time the Japanese government has declared someone persona non grata since the end of World War II.
