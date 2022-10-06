Russian consul declared persona non grata was No.2 at Sapporo Consulate

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Foreign Ministry building in Tokyo

The Russian consul who was declared persona non grata by the Japanese government in retaliation for Moscow’s deportation of a Japanese consul was the “number two” official at the Russian Consulate-General in Sapporo, it has been revealed.

The Foreign Ministry released some details about the diplomat at a meeting on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Japanese government declared the Russian consul persona non grata and ordered the consul to leave the country by Monday.

According to a ministry official, this is the fourth time the Japanese government has declared someone persona non grata since the end of World War II.