Russian consul declared persona non grata was No.2 at Sapporo Consulate

12:41 JST, October 6, 2022

The Russian consul who was declared persona non grata by the Japanese government in retaliation for Moscow’s deportation of a Japanese consul was the “number two” official at the Russian Consulate-General in Sapporo, it has been revealed.

The Foreign Ministry released some details about the diplomat at a meeting on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Japanese government declared the Russian consul persona non grata and ordered the consul to leave the country by Monday.

According to a ministry official, this is the fourth time the Japanese government has declared someone persona non grata since the end of World War II.

