Japan to retaliate for treatment of consul in Russia by expelling Russian counterpart

Tokyo is making arrangements to expel a Russian consul in retaliation for Moscow doing the same to a Japanese consul in Vladivostok.

The government sources said Monday that Russia will soon be notified.

The Russian government temporarily detained the Japanese consul on Sept. 22, claiming that the consul illegally obtained classified information. The consul was then declared persona non grata and left Russia.

Tokyo had lodged a protest and warned Moscow of taking “appropriate measures.” Japan will also consider declaring a Russian consul persona non grata.