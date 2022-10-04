Japan to retaliate for treatment of consul in Russia by expelling Russian counterpart
13:37 JST, October 4, 2022
Tokyo is making arrangements to expel a Russian consul in retaliation for Moscow doing the same to a Japanese consul in Vladivostok.
The government sources said Monday that Russia will soon be notified.
The Russian government temporarily detained the Japanese consul on Sept. 22, claiming that the consul illegally obtained classified information. The consul was then declared persona non grata and left Russia.
Tokyo had lodged a protest and warned Moscow of taking “appropriate measures.” Japan will also consider declaring a Russian consul persona non grata.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
North Korea fires missile to Pacific Ocean
-
Official: Japan aims to remove COVID-19 entry cap early
-
Low-income households in Japan set to receive ¥50,000 handout
-
CCP on shaky ground ahead of party congress / China’s sluggish economy brings jobless problem for recent graduates
-
Japan’s volunteer fire corps to deploy drones for quick disaster response
JN ACCESS RANKING