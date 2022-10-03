Embassy of Japan in Ukraine to reopen this month
13:51 JST, October 3, 2022
Japan’s Foreign Ministry has begun proceedings to reopen its embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, by the end of this month, according to government sources.
The ministry closed the embassy in March following Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and moved its functions to Poland. However, the ministry has now decided that it is safe to reopen the embassy.
Japan will be the last of the Group of Seven industrialized nations to reopen their embassies in the Ukrainian capital.
There have been widespread calls within the government to show solidarity with Ukraine by quickly reopening the embassy to share information and coordinate fully with other countries.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Official: Japan aims to remove COVID-19 entry cap early
-
Low-income households in Japan set to receive ¥50,000 handout
-
CCP on shaky ground ahead of party congress / China’s sluggish economy brings jobless problem for recent graduates
-
Japan’s volunteer fire corps to deploy drones for quick disaster response
-
Far East exercises show drain on Russian forces
JN ACCESS RANKING