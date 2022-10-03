Embassy of Japan in Ukraine to reopen this month

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Foreign Ministry building in Tokyo

Japan’s Foreign Ministry has begun proceedings to reopen its embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, by the end of this month, according to government sources.

The ministry closed the embassy in March following Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and moved its functions to Poland. However, the ministry has now decided that it is safe to reopen the embassy.

Japan will be the last of the Group of Seven industrialized nations to reopen their embassies in the Ukrainian capital.

There have been widespread calls within the government to show solidarity with Ukraine by quickly reopening the embassy to share information and coordinate fully with other countries.