Japanese consul in Vladivostok has left Russia, Japan’s Foreign Ministry says
13:21 JST, September 30, 2022
A Japanese consul in Vladivostok who was detained by the Russian government and ordered to leave the country left Russia on Wednesday, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday at a Liberal Democratic Party meeting.
The ministry also said the consul was detained for three hours in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East region on the afternoon of Sept. 22.
According to those who attended the LDP meeting, several lawmakers present requested that Japan take a resolute response as Russia’s act was a clear violation of international law.
In addition to having lodged a strong protest, Tokyo has warned Moscow that it would take “corresponding measures.”
A senior ministry official said the government was considering specific countermeasures from among various options.
