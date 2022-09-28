Abe’s state funeral in pictures and video
15:17 JST, September 28, 2022
The state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was held at Nippon Budokan in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday, with more than 4,000 people in attendance, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, members of the Imperial family and foreign dignitaries. It was the final farewell to a statesman who served as prime minister for eight years and eight months, a record in Japan’s constitutional history.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Official: Japan aims to remove COVID-19 entry cap early
-
Japan to revise ODA policy to focus on economic security
-
Low-income households in Japan set to receive ¥50,000 handout
-
Chinese military aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line 300 times in month of ‘key military exercises’
-
CCP on shaky ground ahead of party congress / China’s sluggish economy brings jobless problem for recent graduates
JN ACCESS RANKING