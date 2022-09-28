Abe’s state funeral in pictures and video

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Guests observe a moment of silence at the state funeral for former prime minister Shinzo Abe at Nippon Budokan in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Left: Members of the Ground Self-Defense Force fire a gun salute in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

Right top: Shinzo Abe’s widow Akie wipes tears from her eyes during a memorial address by former prime minister Yoshihide Suga.

Right bottom: A vehicle carrying the ashes of the former prime minister drives past an SDF honor guard as it leaves Abe’s home in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

The state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was held at Nippon Budokan in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday, with more than 4,000 people in attendance, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, members of the Imperial family and foreign dignitaries. It was the final farewell to a statesman who served as prime minister for eight years and eight months, a record in Japan’s constitutional history.