700 dignitaries from around the globe attend Abe’s state funeral

The Yomiuri Shimbun

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, center, attends the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo.

About 700 overseas dignitaries attended the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday, including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong were also among the foreign dignitaries present, who came primarily from 218 countries and regions around the world.

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who had been close to Abe during their tenures, likewise came to bid him farewell. Also in attendance was Thomas Bach, the head of the International Olympic Committee and who had built a trusting relationship with Abe over the Tokyo Games bid and the issue of the Games’ postponement.