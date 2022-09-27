Security tight around Abe state funeral venue, State Guest House

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Police officers are seen near the State Guest House in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department mobilized up to 20,000 police officers Tuesday for the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The police were placed on the highest state of alert around the funeral venue — Nippon Budokan hall in the capital’s Chiyoda Ward — and other key areas in the capital.

Vehicle-thwarting security barriers were set up near the hall and nearby Yasukuni-dori avenue was lined with buses for security purposes. Police officers could be seen scrutinizing their surroundings, keeping a close lookout for any suspicious activity.

Police standing about 3 meters apart lined Chidorigafuchi Ryokudo greenway, where members of the public queued to offer flowers at special stands. The police continuously called out, “Please don’t enter the street!” and “Please keep moving!”

Numerous police officers were deployed around the State Guest House in Minato Ward, Tokyo, which has been hosting foreign dignitaries, and in front of foreign embassies in central Tokyo.

According to the MPD, a strange smell was reported on a Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train platform at JR Tokyo Station shortly after 8 a.m. on the day. The area was examined but nothing suspicious was found, the police said.