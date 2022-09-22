4,300 to attend Abe’s state funeral including 700 international guests

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Nippon Budokan

About 4,300 people are expected to attend former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral, including 700 guests from abroad, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference Thursday.

The funeral will be held on Sept. 27 at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, and seven Imperial family members will be attending, including Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and their younger daughter Princess Kako.