4,300 to attend Abe’s state funeral including 700 international guests
18:13 JST, September 22, 2022
About 4,300 people are expected to attend former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral, including 700 guests from abroad, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference Thursday.
The funeral will be held on Sept. 27 at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, and seven Imperial family members will be attending, including Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and their younger daughter Princess Kako.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to revise ODA policy to focus on economic security
-
Official: Japan aims to remove COVID-19 entry cap early
-
Low-income households in Japan set to receive ¥50,000 handout
-
Chinese military aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line 300 times in month of ‘key military exercises’
-
CCP on shaky ground ahead of party congress / China’s sluggish economy brings jobless problem for recent graduates
JN ACCESS RANKING