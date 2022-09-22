Kishida applauds Biden’s address

The Cabinet Public Relations Office via Jiji Press

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shakes hands with U.S. President Joe Biden in New York on Wednesday.

NEW YORK — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida applauded U.S. President Joe Biden for mentioning reform of the U.N. Security Council in his General Assembly address when the two leaders met on Wednesday.

During their brief informal talks, Kishida and Biden confirmed that Japan and the United States will work together on the security council reform.

The two leaders also affirmed their stance to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance in light of the increasingly severe security environment.

Kishida also expressed his appreciation for the decision to send high-level officials such as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral on Tuesday.