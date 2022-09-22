Flower stands for Abe funeral to be set up in Tokyo park

The government decided on Wednesday to arrange two flower stands in a park near Nippon Budokan in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, the venue for the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The stands, to be set up at Kudanzaka Park, will be open for members of the public to leave flowers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Tuesday, the day of the state funeral. Items other than flowers can not be offered. Security checks will take place, and access to other areas will be restricted.

“The entrance [to the flower stand area] can be accessed from the Uchibori-dori avenue and the Chidorigafuchi-Ryokudo road, so the nearest station is Hanzomon Station on the Hanzomon subway line,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno explained at a press conference.