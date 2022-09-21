About 700 international guests to attend Abe’s state funeral
13:44 JST, September 21, 2022
About 700 guests from overseas are expected to attend former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral on Sept. 27 at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, according to a government official.
More than 190 foreign delegations are expected, with around 50 led by top-level officials. In total, about 6,000 guests are expected to attend.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the government had sent invitations to about 2,000 current and former lawmakers, about 300 local government officials and about 30 current and former heads of the three branches of government, including presidents of both chambers of the Diet.
Matsuno said the government had not yet confirmed a final tally for the number of international guests. “We’ll announce [the number] in a timely and appropriate manner,” he said.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to revise ODA policy to focus on economic security
-
Official: Japan aims to remove COVID-19 entry cap early
-
Chinese military aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line 300 times in month of ‘key military exercises’
-
Low-income households in Japan set to receive ¥50,000 handout
-
Lessons from Ukraine / Taiwan contingency: Vigilance against nuclear threat from China
JN ACCESS RANKING