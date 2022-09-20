Abe faction holds 1st workshop since former prime minister’s death
11:54 JST, September 20, 2022
The Abe faction of the Liberal Democratic Party has held its first workshop since its then leader, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, was fatally shot in July.
Members of the faction, which is known as Seiwa Seisaku Kenkyukai, met at a Tokyo hotel on Monday. They learned about his signature Abenomics policies, as well as diplomatic and security policies.
A moment of silence was observed for Abe at the beginning of the workshop, and each member received a portrait photograph of the former prime minister.
“Our goal is to achieve results by following Mr. Abe’s wishes and the policy issues that he worked on,” acting faction chairman Ryu Shionoya said. “I ask you to stand in unity to achieve the goal.”
Hiroshige Seko, secretary general for the LDP and Abe faction chair in the House of Councillors, stressed the significance of Abe’s state funeral scheduled for Sept. 27.
“[Mr. Abe] won democratic elections and served as prime minister for the longest time in the history of Japan’s Constitution. A state funeral is being held to respect that position,” he said.
