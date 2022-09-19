Kishida postpones departure to U.S. due to typhoon
15:49 JST, September 19, 2022
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will postpone the departure date for his planned trip to New York from Monday to Tuesday, it was decided Monday afternoon, out of a need to assess the damage caused by Typhoon No. 14 in Japan.
Kishida was to leave Japan on Monday to attend the U.N. General Assembly, among other events.
