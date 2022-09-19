Kishida postpones departure to U.S. due to typhoon

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a meeting on Typhoon No. 14 at the Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will postpone the departure date for his planned trip to New York from Monday to Tuesday, it was decided Monday afternoon, out of a need to assess the damage caused by Typhoon No. 14 in Japan.

Kishida was to leave Japan on Monday to attend the U.N. General Assembly, among other events.