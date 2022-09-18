Kishida calls for emergency disaster response measures over Typhoon No. 14
15:45 JST, September 18, 2022
The government held an emergency ministerial meeting regarding Typhoon No. 14 at the Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday afternoon.
At the meeting, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed Koichi Tani, the minister in charge of disaster management, to provide accurate information in a timely manner, to take all possible measures in advance to support any evacuations, and to quickly assess the damage and make every effort to implement emergency disaster response measures.
