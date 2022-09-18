Kishida calls for emergency disaster response measures over Typhoon No. 14

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a ministerial meeting on Sunday at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo.

The government held an emergency ministerial meeting regarding Typhoon No. 14 at the Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday afternoon.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed Koichi Tani, the minister in charge of disaster management, to provide accurate information in a timely manner, to take all possible measures in advance to support any evacuations, and to quickly assess the damage and make every effort to implement emergency disaster response measures.