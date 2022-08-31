Japan PM Kishida apologises for party members’ ties with Unification Church
11:36 JST, August 31, 2022
TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that politicians had a duty of being cautious about their ties with various organisations and apologised for his party members’ reported activities with the controversial Unification Church.
“As head of the party, I offer my sincere apologies,” he told a news conference – his first in person upon emerging from COVID-19-imposed quarantine on Wednesday.
