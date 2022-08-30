Imperial family resort destination to host G7 foreign ministers

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno

Japan holds the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven next year, meaning that not only will the summit be held in Hiroshima in May, but also ministerial meetings will be held throughout the nation.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno announced Tuesday that the G7 foreign ministers will meet in Karuizawa, the resort town in Nagano Prefecture frequented by the Imperial family, and Niigata will host the meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors.

“These decisions were made after comprehensive consideration from the perspective of the wishes of local governments, venues, accommodations and security,” Matsuno said.

The G7 consists of Japan, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union represented by the presidents of the European Commission and European Council.

Matsuno added that there will be a total of 14 ministerial meetings covering other sectors such as science and technology, agriculture, education and health, and the remaining venues will be announced next month.