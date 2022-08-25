NPA head Nakamura to resign following Abe shooting

NPA Commissioner Itaru Nakamura

14:42 JST, August 25, 2022

National Police Agency Commissioner Itaru Nakamura, 59, said Thursday he would resign in the wake of the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

