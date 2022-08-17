Japan PM Kishida plays golf on summer vacation
13:46 JST, August 17, 2022
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida played golf with his wife Yuko and his eldest son Shotaro, who is Kishida’s secretary, in Tsukubamirai, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Tuesday during their summer vacation.
Kishida said it was the first time he played golf in about 18 months, and the first since becoming prime minister.
“I haven’t golfed in a long time,” Kishida said. “It’s refreshing.”
Asked how the outing went, Kishida replied, “Not bad. I hit for par three times.”
Kishida is scheduled to spend the rest of his holiday at a hotel at the Izunagaoka hot spring resort in Izunokuni, Shizuoka Prefecture, and elsewhere.
