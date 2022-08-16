Cabinet finds no need to examine ministers’ relations with Unification Church

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, attends a Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Monday.

The government approved a written response at a Cabinet meeting on Monday that there is no need to examine the relationship between the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (formerly named the Unification Church) and ministers, vice ministers and their aides because it is a matter of their own individual political activities.

In another written response regarding the process of the church’s name change in 2015, the government said it was unable to immediately confirm if any inquiry about the matter had been made by the prime minister or chief cabinet secretary at the time.