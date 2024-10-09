Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward Begins Setting Up Poster Display Boards for Japan’s Upcoming General Election
14:41 JST, October 9, 2024
Work is underway for placing poster display boards for the upcoming general election, with Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward beginning Wednesday.
The ward will set up poster display boards at 897 locations by Saturday, according to the ward’s election administration commission.
About 300 of them are on private property, and thus the commission began negotiations with the landlords immediately after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his intention to dissolve the House of Representatives on Sept. 30.
Some landlords declined having their property being used, and so the commission said it hurriedly secured alternative places.
“Election poster display boards are important factors for voters in deciding who they will vote for,” said Kenichi Oda, deputy head of the election commission. “We want to complete preparations without delay.”
