TV Celebrity Dewi Sukarno Launches Political Group in Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Dewi Sukarno announces to field candidates in this summer’s election for the House of Councillors, in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Television celebrity Dewi Sukarno, who was the third wife of then Indonesian President Sukarno, has announced the launch of a political group for animal protection in Japan.

She aims to field candidates in this summer’s election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the country’s parliament. As head of the group, Dewi herself plans to run after reacquiring Japanese nationality.

The new group, named 12 Heiwa To, upholds animal protection as its central policy. Heiwa means peace, while 12 is pronounced “wan-nyan,” a combination of Japanese onomatopoeia for the sounds of a barking dog and a crying cat.

At a press conference in Tokyo on Wednesday, Dewi said that the first and most important measure the group aims to achieve is the enactment of a law against eating dogs and cats.

The group says in its constitution that it will protect dogs and work toward coexistence with humanity. The group also aims to set up a special institution policing animal abuse and toughen penalties for such acts.

At the press conference, election planner Shinnosuke Fujikawa said that the group’s Upper House election target is to win at least two or three seats, or five if possible.