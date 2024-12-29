Japan, U.S. to communicate on possible use of N-weapons; Deterrence guidelines stipulate framework for 1st time

Reuters file photos

Japan and U.S flags

Japan and the United States will communicate regarding Washington’s possible use of nuclear weapons in the event of a contingency, the two governments have stipulated in their first-ever guidelines for so-called extended deterrence, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.

According to Japanese government sources, Japan will convey its requests to the United States via the Alliance Coordination Mechanism (ACM), through which the Self-Defense Forces and U.S. forces maintain contact with each other.

Establishing such an operational framework is aimed at strengthening the U.S. nuclear umbrella that protects Japan and enhancing its deterrence capabilities against North Korea and China.

Reinforcement against N. Korea, China

The Foreign Ministry announced the formulation of the guidelines Friday but had not disclose the details, as they contain classified military intelligence.

The U.S. president, who is also the commander in chief of U.S. forces, has the sole authority to authorize a nuclear attack. Before the completion of the guidelines, no written statement existed that said Japan was allowed to pass on its views to the United States regarding Washington’s possible use of nuclear weapons.

Extended deterrence is a security policy aimed at preventing a third country from attacking an ally by demonstrating a commitment to retaliate not only in the event of an armed attack on one’s own country, but also in the event of an attack on an ally.

Responding to North Korea’s nuclear development program and China’s military buildup, the Japanese and U.S. governments in 2010 began holding working-level consultations in which their foreign and defense officials meet regularly to discuss nuclear deterrence and other issues. Japan has expressed its stance on the use of nuclear weapons in the meetings.

The two countries will exchange views on Washington’s use of nuclear weapons also in the framework of the ACM, which was set up in normal times under the revised Guidelines for Japan-U.S. Defense Cooperation in 2015.

Under the ACM, discussions are designed to take place both by the Alliance Coordination Group, comprising director general-level officials of the diplomatic and defense authorities, and by the Bilateral Operations Coordination Center, involving senior officials of the SDF and U.S. forces. If necessary, high-level discussions involving Cabinet members are also expected to be held.

This system will enable Japan to convey its views to the United States on Washington’s potential use of nuclear weapons at all stages, from normal times to contingencies.

The environment surrounding nuclear weapons is deteriorating. Russia has hinted at the possibility of using nuclear weapons in its ongoing aggression against Ukraine.

In East Asia, North Korea conducted its sixth nuclear test in 2017 and has greatly improved its ballistic missile capabilities. China is expected to possess more than 1,000 operational nuclear warheads by 2030.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said at a plenary session of the House of Councillors on Dec. 3 that he had instructed relevant secretariats to strengthen even further the credibility of the extended U.S. deterrence.

Under the newly formulated guidelines, Washington still holds the final decision on the use of nuclear weapons. However, a senior Foreign Ministry official said that the guidelines “have great significance as a message of strengthening deterrence.”