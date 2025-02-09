Ishiba, Trump Keep it Friendly at White House Press Conference; Development of Close Relationship Between 2 Leaders Might Take Time
7:00 JST, February 9, 2025
WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba was able to create a friendly atmosphere with U.S. President Donald Trump at a joint press conference following their summit talks at the White House on Friday.
The press conference went smoothly as Ishiba drew smiles from Trump with his responses. Trump also held back on his desire to make a “deal,” and instead, praised the prime minister.
When asked by reporters about his impression of Trump, Ishiba said, “When I saw him on TV, he had a loud voice and a very strong personality, and I have to admit, I thought he was frightening,” drawing laughter from the audience.
Ishiba continued, “When I actually met him, I felt he was actually very sincere and powerful, and had a strong will.”
When a reporter asked Ishiba if Japan would retaliate against possible additional U.S. tariffs being imposed on Japan, he playfully dodged the question, saying, “It is standard parliamentary procedure in Japan not to answer hypothetical questions.”
Trump laughed and said, “That’s a very good answer.”
At the start of the press conference, as Trump handed Ishiba a photo of the two of them taken earlier at the Oval Office and a photo album of himself, Trump jokingly said, “I wish I was as handsome as him, but I’m not.”
Referring to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with whom Trump had a close relationship, he said Ishiba would make a great prime minister.
“I wish he was a little bit weaker than that, but that’s what I got … I have to get strong guys all the time,” Trump said.
Trump seemed pleased with their first summit, frequently praising Japan’s policy of expanding investment.
However, he never called the prime minister by his name, Shigeru, suggesting that it would take time to build a personal relationship.
