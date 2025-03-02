Japanese Self-Defense Force, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Drill; Iron Fist Exercises Continue in Okinawa Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

U.S. Marines disembark from a landing vessel onto a beach in the town of Kin, Okinawa Prefecture, on Saturday.

The Ground Self-Defense Force, U.S. Marine Corps and other forces conducted a joint drill in the U.S. military’s Blue Beach training field in the town of Kin, Okinawa Prefecture, on Saturday.

The drill, part of the Iron Fist exercises being held in Kyushu and Okinawa, simulated landing from air and sea on a remote island occupied by enemy forces.

Taking place amid China’s growing military presence in the Indo-Pacific region, the drill was aimed at strengthening the two countries’ response capabilities for the urgent task of defending Japan’s remote islands.

The Iron Fist exercises had been conducted in the United States from fiscal 2005 until fiscal 2022, when the location was shifted to Japan. This year’s exercises are being held from Feb. 19 to March 7.

A record-high total of about 4,000 personnel, including those from the Maritime Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Navy, are taking part in the exercises.

In the simulated landing, rubber rafts and amphibious vehicles were launched from Japanese and U.S. vessels deployed off the shore. Reconnaissance personnel disembarked from the boats and vehicles and took up positions on the beach to secure it.

MSDF Landing Craft Air Cushion hovercrafts and U.S. Navy landing vessels then ran aground on the beach, enabling armored cars and other vehicles to land.

“Having capabilities to defend remote islands will deter potential enemies from invading and prevent war,” said Maj. Gen. Hajime Kitajima, commander of the GSDF’s Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, at a press conference after the drill.