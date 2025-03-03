China Increases Bases with Missiles Capable of Striking All of Japan; Satellite Images Show Possibility of Further Facilities in Future

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

China’s DF-17 missiles on transporters are seen in Beijing in October 2019.

China has been increasing the number of bases with missiles that are capable of striking Japan, according to analysis of satellite images.

The analysis, carried out on satellite images of China’s missile forces by the Japan Institute for National Fundamentals, reveals that the number of missile bases has increased over several years. The information was disclosed on Feb. 28 by Maki Nakagawa, a research fellow of the public interest incorporated foundation.

Since October 2020, new garrisons have been constructed at China’s 655 Brigade in Jilin Province. DF-17 ballistic missiles, which can carry hard-to-detect hypersonic glide warheads, were deployed to the new sites. The missiles are within range of every area of Japan. A satellite image taken in January 2024 also shows new sites that have vehicle depots which can park a total of 38 transporter erector launchers (TELs).

TELs carrying CJ-100 supersonic cruise missiles have been confirmed at the 656 Brigade in Shandong Province since around 2019. Satellite images taken in May 2024 shows that land is being leveled, opening up the possibility of further facilities being built.

“The number of missiles which are highly capable of breaking through Japan’s defense systems has been increasing in terms of both quality and quantity,” said Nakagawa.