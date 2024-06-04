Japan Names Evacuation Locations Mainly in Kyushu for Okinawa Residents in Case of Taiwan Contingency

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The government named prefectures mainly in the Kyushu region as planned shelters for residents of five municipalities of the Sakishima Islands in Okinawa Prefecture in the event of a Taiwan contingency. The evacuation locations, which were presented for the first time, were announced at the Kyushu Governors Association meeting held Monday in Kumamoto.

Residents in Ishigaki will take shelter in Fukuoka, Yamaguchi and Oita prefectures; those in Miyakojima will go to Fukuoka, Kumamoto, Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures; those in Yonaguni will go to Saga Prefecture; those in Taketomi will go to Nagasaki Prefecture; and those in Tarama will go to Kumamoto Prefecture.

The host prefectures anticipate an initial month of evacuation life and will come up with necessary administrative and coordination matters, such as transporting evacuees and securing food and drinking water, as well as allocating evacuation facilities.

The central government will bear the entire cost of the evacuation, but host prefectures will be responsible for practical matters. The host prefectures will come up with an initial plan by the end of this fiscal year.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, who attended the meeting online, said at a press conference, “We will work with the prefectures to promote protection of the public.”