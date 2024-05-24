Japan’s Self-Defense Forces to Join in U.S.-Led Exercise in June; Ground, Maritime, Air Forces Will Practice with Americans
15:23 JST, May 24, 2024
The Self-Defense Forces will participate for the first time in “Valiant Shield,” a multilateral exercise hosted by the U.S. military, from June 7 to 18, the Defense Ministry announced on Friday. They aim to deepen cooperation with the United States and strengthen readiness in the event of an emergency.
The exercise will take place at bases and training grounds in nine prefectures, including Hokkaido, Tokyo and Kagoshima, as well as in the sea and airspace around and above Japan. Approximately 4,000 personnel from the three Self-Defense Forces — Ground, Maritime and Air — will participate. Japan and the United States will jointly conduct parachuting and runway recovery drills and will also confirm procedures for dealing with enemy naval vessels.
