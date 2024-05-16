USS Ronald Reagan Departs Japan after 8½-Year Mission; Nuclear Aircraft Carrier Set for Major Renovation
16:00 JST, May 16, 2024
YOKOSUKA, Kanagawa — The nuclear aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, which had been stationed at the U.S. Naval Base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, departed on Thursday, completing its 8½-year mission. The ship will undergo major renovations after returning to its home country.
Since October 2015, the ship has patrolled the Indo-Pacific region and participated in joint exercises with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, among other missions. Before its deployment to Yokosuka, it served as the main vessel in the U.S. military’s Operation Tomodachi, providing relief efforts immediately after the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.
The crew bid farewell by manning the rails on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan as it departed Yokosuka shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday. Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the ship, expressed his gratitude at a press conference before departure, saying he was thankful for the support of the people in Japan. The USS George Washington, another vessel of the same class, will be redeployed as its successor.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
“High Probability” 2 MSDF Patrol Helicopters Collided near Torishima Island; 1 Dead, 7 Others Onboard Missing (Update 2)
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea Coast Guards Sign Pledge to Strengthen Cooperation
-
China Firm ‘Developed System to Manipulate Public Opinion’; Leaked Information Describes Hijacking Social Media Accounts (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan-U.K. Foreign Ministers Confirm Deepening Cooperation in Security Field; Kamikawa Underscores Importance of NATO Ties
-
Japan’s Opposition Party CDPJ Sweeps 3 By-Elections in Lower House (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Weakening Yen Adds Complexity to BOJ’s Rate Hike Decisions; Rising Commodity Prices may Impact ‘Virtuous Cycle’ Efforts
- 70％ of Japan Companies to Raise Pay Scales in FY 2024
- Core Consumer Prices Rise 2.8% in Fiscal 2023
- 48.6％ of Global Patent Applications Related to All-Solid-State Batteries Came from Japanese Firms; Panasonic Tops List
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal