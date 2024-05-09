Home>Politics>Defense & Security

ASDF C-2 Transport Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Niigata Airport after Problem During Flight

An Air Self-Defense Force C-2 transport plane is seen in this photo taken in April 2023.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

19:00 JST, May 9, 2024

An Air Self-Defense Force C-2 transport plane made an emergency landing at Niigata Airport due to a problem that occurred at about 5 p.m. Thursday during the flight, the ASDF said.

No injuries have been confirmed.

There have been reports that the C-2’s left-side window opened during the flight. The ASDF is working to confirm the situation.

