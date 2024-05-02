Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Speaks at OECD Meeting
20:36 JST, May 2, 2024
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to work together to ensure reliable AI, during a keynote address at the opening ceremony of the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris on Thursday.
“With regard to the opportunities and risks for humanity posed by AI, [OECD members] with common intentions should work together to realize safe, secure and reliable AI,” Kishida said.
As the first Asian country to have joined the OECD 60 years ago, Kishida said Japan would “help lead the global economy into the future,” serving as a bridge between possible applicants for the OECD and its current members.
