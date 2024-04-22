N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile, Falls Outside Japan’s EEZ

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Defense Ministry head office in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo

North Korea launched at least one ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Monday and is estimated to have landed outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zones, Japan’s Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the missile was launched at about 3 p.m. from inland North Korea toward the northeast. The missile flew over 250 kilometers at a maximum altitude of about 50 kilometers and fell near the east coast of the Korean Peninsula.

The ministry criticized the launch in a statement, saying “The actions of North Korea, including its repeated launches of ballistic missiles, threaten the peace and security of Japan, the region and the international community.”