No Foreign Involvement in Helicopter Crash
11:52 JST, April 21, 2024
A senior Maritime Self-Defense Force official said early Sunday that there was no foreign involvement in the accident involving two MSDF helicopters near the Izu island chain.
Adm. Ryo Sakai, chief of staff of the MSDF, said in a press conference that the two helicopters were conducting an antisubmarine drill, involving MSDF submarines, vessels and aircraft.
Sakai added that there were no vessels or vehicles from other countries in the area. “I think it’s reasonable to assume that no other countries are involved,” Sakai said.
