2 Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Helicopters Crashed during Training; 7 Missing, 1 Rescued

From MSDF website

A SH60K patrol helicopter of the Maritime Self-Defense Force

Two patrol helicopters of the Maritime Self-Defense Force disappeared during training in the waters of east of Torishima island, part of the Izu island chain, on Saturday night. One of the eight members on board was rescued, while remaining seven are missing. The SDF believe that the two helicopters crashed, searching the ocean with a destroyer and an aircraft.

According to the Defense Ministry, the two SH60K patrol helicopters were engaged in nighttime anti-submarine warfare training at the time.

It was confirmed that one lost communication at around 10:38 p.m. on the day, while the other at around 11:04 p.m.

A vessel that participated in the drill received an emergency signal one minute after the first helicopter lost communication.

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara held an an emergency press conference at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Kihara said, “We’ll do our utmost to save their lives.” The condition of the member who was rescued has been not announced.