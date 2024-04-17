Ambassador Rahm Emanuel Visits MHI Plant in Aichi Pref.; Underscores Japan-U.S. Defense Cooperation
15:45 JST, April 17, 2024
NAGOYA — U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel on Tuesday visited a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. plant in Aichi Prefecture to inspect maintenance work being performed on stealthy F-35 fighter aircraft in a show of deepening cooperation between the Japanese and U.S. defense industries.
The Air Self-Defense Force plans to deploy more F-35 fighter jets, which were developed through a U.S-led international initiative.
The plant in the town of Toyoyama has been performing maintenance work on the cutting-edge aircraft since July 2020.
After the inspection, Emanuel said he found that the plant has been making efforts to cut costs and move up production schedules. The ambassador added that he believes Japan is helping the United States improve in its production of F-35s, as his country is learning from Japan’s work.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, Argentina FMs Agree to Deepen Cooperation Between Countries
-
Japan to Launch Global Health Development Hub by 2025, Collaborating with WHO, World Bank
-
Chinese Ships Stay in Japanese Waters near Senkaku Islands for 2 Days
-
Japan, U.S. to Join Forces on AI, Semiconductors; Seek to Counter China’s ‘Military-Civil Fusion’
-
Japan, U.S. to Work Together for Expanding Marine Product Supply Chains; Countering China’s Economic Coercion
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Lags in Efforts to Gain Value from Human Resources; Govt Working to Increase Usage
- Bank of Japan Governor: Mortgages Not Expected to Rise Significantly After End to Negative Interest Rate Policy
- Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High
- M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
- Cherry Blossoms Draw Crowd to Tokyo’s Ueno Park; Viewing Season Kicks Off to Slow Start