Home>Politics>Defense & Security

North Korea Fired 3 Ballistic Missiles Toward Northeast Monday Morning

Reuters file photo
The flag of North Korea

The Yomiuri Shimbun

9:50 JST, March 18, 2024

North Korea fired three ballistic missiles toward northeast Monday morning, Defense Ministry said.

They fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan, it said.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Defense & Security Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING