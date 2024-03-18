North Korea Fired 3 Ballistic Missiles Toward Northeast Monday Morning
9:50 JST, March 18, 2024
North Korea fired three ballistic missiles toward northeast Monday morning, Defense Ministry said.
They fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan, it said.
