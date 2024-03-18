Possible Ballistic Missile Launched from North Korea
8:01 JST, March 18, 2024
A possible ballistic missile was launched from North Korea at 7:54 a.m. Monday, according to the Defense Ministry.
It is believed to have already fallen.
