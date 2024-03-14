Osprey Takes Off from Futenma Air Station, Okinawa Prefecture, in 1st Japan Flight Since Being Grounded in December Following Crash in Yakushima Island
10:00 JST, March 14, 2024
An Osprey was confirmed to have taken off from the U.S. Futenma Air Station in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, at around 8:50 a.m. Thursday. The aircraft is flying westward over the ocean.
It is the aircraft’s first flight in Japan since it was grounded Dec. 7 following a crash off Yakushima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture on Nov. 29.
