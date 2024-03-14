Osprey Takes Off from Futenma Air Station, Okinawa Prefecture, in 1st Japan Flight Since Being Grounded in December Following Crash in Yakushima Island

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An Osprey takes off from the U.S. Futenma Air Station at 8:53 a.m. Thursday in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture.

An Osprey was confirmed to have taken off from the U.S. Futenma Air Station in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, at around 8:50 a.m. Thursday. The aircraft is flying westward over the ocean.

It is the aircraft’s first flight in Japan since it was grounded Dec. 7 following a crash off Yakushima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture on Nov. 29.