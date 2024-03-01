- Defense & Security
Central Government Wins Case Finalizing ‘Execution by Proxy’ U.S. Base Relocation in Okinawa
21:03 JST, March 1, 2024
The Supreme Court finalized a decision on Thursday to allow the land minister to make necessary approvals for the U.S. military base relocation in Okinawa in place of the prefecture’s governor, who had opposed the relocation. The legal procedure, called execution by proxy, has been finalized by the Supreme Court for the first time.
Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Tetsuo Saito has approved design changes required for the relocation of the U.S. military’s Futenma Air Station in Ginowan to the coast of Henoko, Nago, which was rejected by Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki.
Tamaki had refused the order to approve the design change, thus triggering the execution by proxy order. The order was implemented before the decision was finalized, and the construction work has already resumed.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., South Korea Swiftly Share Radar Info for First Time, Letting Japan Track North Korean Missile More Quickly
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea Foreign Chiefs Confirm Plans to Work Closely to Strengthen Deterrence
-
U.S. Warned Japan of China’s Hacking of Official Diplomatic Telegram System; Reinforcing Cybersecurity Key Concern
-
U.S.: Japan’s Cybersecurity Measures ‘too Little, Too Late’
-
Japan and U.S. to Commence Training in Late March for Tomahawk Missile Deployment
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Current Account Surplus Doubles in ’23
- Japan Real Wages Fall at Steepest Pace in 9 Years in 2023
- Pressure Mounting for Wage Increases in Shunto Negotiations; Fears about the Response of Struggling SMEs
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager
- ‘All-country’ Stock Mutual Funds Popular with NISA Investors