- Defense & Security
Japan Taking Part in Large Military Exercise in Thailand
17:01 JST, February 28, 2024
RAYONG, Thailand (Jiji Press) — Japan and other countries marked the start of a large-scale military exercise co-hosted by the U.S. and Thai militaries in a ceremony at a naval airfield in the Thai province of Rayong on Tuesday.
The Cobra Gold exercise brings together 30 countries, also including China. Participating personnel total some 9,500, the largest number since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Japan is one of the seven main countries taking part, together with South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore as well as the United States and Thailand.
China and India will only participate in training for humanitarian assistance.
Cobra Gold includes land, air and sea drills as well as cyber- and space-related training.
U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Robert Godec said Cobra Gold contributes to securing a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
Complex issues that cannot be solved by one country alone can be solved only through cooperation, and the safety of people can thus be maintained, Godec said.
The exercise drew some 4,200 troops from the United States, the largest number among the 30 countries, and about 180 personnel from Japan’s Self-Defense Forces. SDF members will also conduct training to protect Japanese nationals abroad.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., South Korea Swiftly Share Radar Info for First Time, Letting Japan Track North Korean Missile More Quickly
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea Foreign Chiefs Confirm Plans to Work Closely to Strengthen Deterrence
-
U.S. Warned Japan of China’s Hacking of Official Diplomatic Telegram System; Reinforcing Cybersecurity Key Concern
-
U.S.: Japan’s Cybersecurity Measures ‘too Little, Too Late’
-
Japan and U.S. to Commence Training in Late March for Tomahawk Missile Deployment
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Current Account Surplus Doubles in ’23
- Business, Labor Leaders Reaffirm Vow to Raise Wages in Shunto Talks
- Japan Real Wages Fall at Steepest Pace in 9 Years in 2023
- Pressure Mounting for Wage Increases in Shunto Negotiations; Fears about the Response of Struggling SMEs
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager