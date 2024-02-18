- Defense & Security
Division Remains Over Relocation of Futenma Air Station; Kihara and Tamaki End Meeting Without Progress
14:01 JST, February 18, 2024
NAHA — Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki concluded a meeting Saturday still divided over a plan to relocate Futenma Air Station, a key U.S. military base in Okinawa Prefecture, from Ginowan to the Henoko district of Nago. The two met at the Okinawa prefectural government office in Naha.
“Considering the deterrence capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance and the danger posed [to densely populated areas] by the presence of Futenma Air Base, relocating the station to the Henoko district is the only solution,” said the defense minister.
Tamaki rejected the plan, saying, “We request that the central government immediately halt construction and hold a dialogue with the prefectural government.”
Kihara also said at the meeting that he would reconsider a plan to build a Ground Self-Defense Force training facility on a former golf course in Uruma, Okinawa, in response to calls from residents there to do so.
Before the meeting, Kihara, aboard a Self-Defense Force aircraft, inspected the Futenma Air Station and the site of the relocation.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., South Korea Swiftly Share Radar Info for First Time, Letting Japan Track North Korean Missile More Quickly
-
China Deploys Multiple Warships Around Self-Claimed ADIZ
-
4 Chinese Warships Deployed Around Taiwan, Sources Say; Believed Ships Will Collaborate with Other Warships in East China Sea
-
U.S. Warned Japan of China’s Hacking of Official Diplomatic Telegram System; Reinforcing Cybersecurity Key Concern
-
Prime Minister Kishida to Meet Kenyan President William Ruto in Tokyo; Plans to Expand Bilateral Cooperation in Defense
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Management Buyouts by Big Companies on Rise
- Japan Business Delegation, Chinese Premier Li Meet; Both Sides Tout Importance of Bilateral Economic Ties
- Japan Logs Trade Deficit of ¥9.29 Tril. in 2023
- Japan Business Delegation in Beijing for 1st Time in 4 Years; Participants Scheduled to Meet with Premier Li Qiang
- Japan Convenience Stores Post Record Sales in 2023